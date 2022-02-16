HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $555.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.92 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,218 shares of company stock valued at $17,007,161. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.96.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

