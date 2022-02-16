Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.35). Humanigen posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HGEN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 867,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 518.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 113,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.