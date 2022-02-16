Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $128,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of HII stock opened at $180.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.40 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

