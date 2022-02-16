Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $722.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 146,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,606 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

