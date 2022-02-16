IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 141,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,987,879 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

