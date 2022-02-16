IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 141,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,987,879 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.88.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82.
IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
