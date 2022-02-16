IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.40

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.40 and traded as high as C$3.78. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.73, with a volume of 1,668,060 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMG. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 540.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

