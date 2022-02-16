Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $300.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $300.40 million. Ichor reported sales of $264.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Ichor stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. 243,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.11. Ichor has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ichor by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ichor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

