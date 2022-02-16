IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The firm has a market cap of $266.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

