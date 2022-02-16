IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

