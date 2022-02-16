IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,796. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.44 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average is $123.15.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.