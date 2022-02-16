IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Buys $11,291.37 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director David M. Mott bought 8,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $11,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. IMARA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IMARA by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

