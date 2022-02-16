IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Buys $11,291.37 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director David M. Mott bought 8,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $11,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of IMARA stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. IMARA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IMARA by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMARA (IMRA)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.