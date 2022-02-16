ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 10%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price shot up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.73. 83,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,740,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

