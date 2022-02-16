Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 6,513 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. 262,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.
About Impinj
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
