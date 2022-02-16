Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report $69.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.89 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $243.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.23 million to $251.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $259.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 249,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,656,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 3,809,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,049. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

