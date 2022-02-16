India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.06. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 179,356 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 562.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $356,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

