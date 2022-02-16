Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Short Interest Update

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ISMAY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.16. Indra Sistemas has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

