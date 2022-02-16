Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.11

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 377171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.