Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

