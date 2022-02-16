Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.87

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 285416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Several research firms have commented on IFNNY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

