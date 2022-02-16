InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INND opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

