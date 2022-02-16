InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INND opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
