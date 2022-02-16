Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Trading Down 0.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.62. 240 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.