Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $11.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INO opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.