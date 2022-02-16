Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Buys C$495,005.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97.
Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$19.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.36. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.56. The firm has a market cap of C$39.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.11%.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
