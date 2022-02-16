Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Buys C$495,005.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$19.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.36. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.56. The firm has a market cap of C$39.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.55.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.