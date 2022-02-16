Insider Buying: CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Director Thomas Leigh Wood purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 3,319,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

