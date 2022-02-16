Insider Buying: IQE plc (LON:IQE) Insider Buys 4,126,817 Shares of Stock

IQE plc (LON:IQE) insider Andrew W. Nelson acquired 4,126,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,485,654.12 ($2,010,357.40).

Shares of LON IQE opened at GBX 42.55 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.17 million and a PE ratio of -372.00. IQE plc has a 1 year low of GBX 27.53 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 83.50 ($1.13).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.74) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. decreased their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 62.40 ($0.84).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

