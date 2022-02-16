Insider Selling: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Sells 20,100 Shares of Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$150,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,250.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$9.42 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.10 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$986.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

