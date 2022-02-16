Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Sells 1,294 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $15,515.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BVS stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.20. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.
About Bioventus
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.
