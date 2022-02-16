Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Sells 3,735 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $585.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

