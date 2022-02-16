Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $10.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.51. The stock had a trading volume of 745,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
