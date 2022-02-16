Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

EDV stock opened at C$30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.62. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDV shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$904.18.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

