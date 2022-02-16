Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.
EDV stock opened at C$30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.62. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
