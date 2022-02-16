Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,709,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,749 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Intel were worth $250,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 512,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755,387. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.