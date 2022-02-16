InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.02

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.02 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 5,086 ($68.82), with a volume of 1354415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,100 ($69.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.13) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.07) to GBX 5,700 ($77.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,260 ($71.18).

The company has a market cap of £9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,386.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,816.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,788.18.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

