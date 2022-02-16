International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 190 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.03) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 180 ($2.44) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.79).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 175.26 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

