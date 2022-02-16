Invesco Ltd. Acquires 9,767 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $119,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.47 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

