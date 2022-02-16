Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 673,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $133,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 353,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,998 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average of $215.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total transaction of $430,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,995 shares of company stock worth $2,640,461. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

