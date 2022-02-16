Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 180,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $123,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.