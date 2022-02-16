Invesco Ltd. Has $130.95 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $130,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in First Horizon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

