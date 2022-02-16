Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $125,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

