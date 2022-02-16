Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Bought by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, reaching $210.20. 1,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $190.36 and a 1-year high of $246.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.09.
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
