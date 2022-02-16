Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.63. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Investar will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Investar by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 89.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

