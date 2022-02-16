Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Up 88.8% in January

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,017,300 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 538,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.2 days.

Investor AB (publ) stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Investor AB has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $26.13.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

