Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Up 88.8% in January

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,017,300 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 538,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.2 days.
Investor AB (publ) stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Investor AB has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $26.13.
About Investor AB (publ)
