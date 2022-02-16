Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21. Invitae has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Invitae Company Profile
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
