Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21. Invitae has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

