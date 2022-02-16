IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $128.70 and a 1 year high of $257.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

