IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-1.15 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.850-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.44. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $128.70 and a one year high of $257.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

