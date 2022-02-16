IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.24 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.850-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $9.13 on Tuesday, reaching $137.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

