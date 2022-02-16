IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.250 EPS.

IQV traded down $11.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,437. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.84.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.17.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.