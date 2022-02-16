Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Iridium Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

