iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRBT. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $134.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

