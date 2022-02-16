iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. iRobot has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $134.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iRobot by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iRobot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iRobot by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

