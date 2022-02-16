Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,334 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.